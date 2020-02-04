Kan Dapaah Jr who was in the company of his supporters were denied the nomination forms at the party office in Dansoman due to the unavailability of the constituency chairman.

According to his supporters, the absence of the constituency chairman was part of a scheme to ensure that the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, goes unopposed in the upcoming primary.

Speaking to Accra based Citi TV, some of his supporters chided the incumbent Ursula Owusu-Ekuful for all the frustrations Kan Dapaah was going through in buying the forms.

“We had informed them [the executives] already so we know that on Monday, we are going to have our forms. To our surprise, we came here and no one was here. We went to his [the constituency chairman] house and they said that he has travelled. What is happening? We can say clearly that it is a manipulation from the sitting MP and we Ablekuma West youth will not succumb to that. So we are calling on the authorities to let us go through it without any hustle,” one gentleman lamented.

Another fumed saying: “We don’t understand why she’s doing that and we don’t know why she fears. It’s a competition and there will be winners and losers. If you feel you can win, why all these gimmicks? It’s not necessary.”

Meanwhile, Albert Kan Dapaah Jnr, the aspirant for the NPP primaries in the Ablekuma West Constituency described the situation as unfortunate.

He stated that: “Ursula Owusu is not a marketable commodity in this constituency. Even in her re-election bid, she lost 6,000 votes. When you check the history of this constituency– Theresa Tagoe in her first time as MP got 44,000 votes, in her second term she got 46,000, and also got 60,000. Ursula Owusu in her re-election bid lost about 6,000 votes. She has never won political primaries in this constituency.”

“In the previous election, she was allowed to bring her own album, massaged the process, and was declared winner eventually. She knows that this time, not even the most vulgar display of opulence will save her. And so she has resorted to underhand dealings and the people are saying no to Ursula Owusu,” he said.

Check out the frustration of his supporters in the video below