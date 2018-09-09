news

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has cautioned delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to look out for well-resourced individuals with parochial agendas ahead of the party's national executive elections.

In a statement, the founder of the NDC said the party must confront these stumbling blocks and ensure the interest of the party comes first.

READ MORE: Vote for committed executives – Rawlings urges NDC delegates

"As we work towards the selection of national executives, we should be guided by the enormity of the obstacles well-resourced individuals with parochial agendas will place in our way," he said in a statement issued by his Communications Directorate and signed by Kobina Andoh Amoakwa.

"We have to confront these stumbling blocks and ensure that the image and strength of the party come first.”

The ex-president called on members of the NDC not to rest on their oars after the conclusion of the party’s regional elections over the weekend.

"While the results of the elections are a good indication of the sense of purpose of delegates and the membership of the party at large, we cannot rest on our oars,” he stated.

“The scourge of monetization which has engulfed our body politic was still manifest in many of the last regional elections.”

According to him, some victors won through monetary and material inducements instead of commitment to the ideals of the party.

“We have to be on the lookout for self-centred personalities, who managed to slip through the net due to revolting levels of monetary influence. Let us not allow such people to dilute, contaminate and weaken the progress that has been made,” he warned.

READ MORE: Rawlings condemns vulgar inducements at NDC primaries

He said as a party that seeks to rebuild and strengthen itself, it’s imperative that we see the results of the last elections as a small step towards confronting the bigger challenges facing the party.

"With dedication, teamwork, truth and integrity, the party will once again rise to its once envious position in Ghana’s political climate.”