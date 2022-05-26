Pick Alan Kyeremanteng as a running mate for Dr. Bawumia for 2024 elections – Atta-Akyea to NPP

According to him, this will present a formidable team that can beat the National Democratic Congress and win the 2024 polls.

Speaking on The Asaase Breakfast Show on Thursday (26 May), the former works and housing minister said the party can pick the current trade minister and a leading contender for the position Alan Kyerematen as Bawumia’s running mate in the lead up to the elections.

“I hold some strong views that my very good brother Alan Kyerematen is very competent, he can do this job,” the lawmaker said. “I am looking at this party from a perspective of a national party in which you will say that the driver should pick a competent mate, the one who will assist him to make sure the passengers are seated.”

He added: “I don’t believe in permanent mates, I believe that a mate can also graduate in becoming a driver. And I also believe that we have been tagged terribly as an Akan dominated party, so we could change the face of our party.

“Bawumia has been the vice president for two terms, but he has been the mate for16 years. I believe that if these two people can look at it well, the strength of Alan Kyerematen can aid the vice-president and the twin can do a good job for this party and our country. It is a conversation we shouldn’t stop and if we see the light in that, we wouldn’t have troubles.”

“So that arrangement of getting Alan to partner Bawumia, we should look at it very well… it’s eminently sensible,” Atta Akyea said.

Nana Akomea, a former National Communications Officer of the party has also the same proposition.

He said for the first time in the history of the party, there are two strong competitors from the north and south divide that satisfy the criteria to lead the party.

"The party should be able to have a consensus and have the two leading candidates, run together. For a very simple reason, for the first time, the two leading candidates satisfy the North-South divide. If Alan won, he is most likely to choose a candidate from the North, if Bawumia won, he is most likely to choose a candidate from the South. It is going to resolve an acrimonious situation that the party may not be able to recover from.”