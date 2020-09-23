Nana Addo is expected to cut sod for new projects and commission completed projects.

The President would start the tour with a meeting with the Regional House of Chiefs at Sefwi-Wiawso and later cut the sod for the construction of a Regional House of Chiefs complex.

He would commission the fourth distribution centre of the fly zipline and launch the cocoa rehabilitation project.

President Akufo-Addo would later move to Sefwi -Akontonbra to inspect a rice factory and cut the sod for the Akontombra- Dadieso road and cocoa station.

On the second of the tour, the President would cut the sod for the construction of the Enchi-Elubo road, inspect the feeder road office complex and the ongoing work on Dadieso town roads.

The tour would also take the President to Bodi to inspect ongoing work on the Bodi- Ahenbianso road and the Regional health directorate building.

President Nana Akufo-Addo at 2020 Manifesto launch of NPP

He would visit Bechemaa -Nkwanta to inspect the ongoing work on the Bechem -Nkwanta- Osei -Kwadjo road and cut sod for the construction of the Zoom Lion waste processing plant.

The President would be hosted at Liberty radio on day three of his tour and would later move to Sefwi-Wiawso to cut the sod for the expansion of the Sefwi-Wiawso market.

He would inspect the progress of work at the Awaso Model Senior High School and commission the science laboratory at Queens Girls SHS.