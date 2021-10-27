Prof. Gyampo jabs Bossman Asare over Mahama's election 2020 comment

"In my view, what he did was just about reading a poetry recital of responses that only offers praise in a manner that also [convey] a certain combativeness. The position he currently occupies is a position of sobriety in public utterances.

"It's not about just coming to read a response in a poetry recital manner and sounding a bit harsh and just praise-singing the Commission," Prof. Gyampo told Accra-based Joy FM.

Addressing the press on Monday, October 25, 2021, Dr. Asare said the military did not influence declaring the 2020 election results adding that the allegations are untrue and false.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the former president has also alleged that the military influenced the declaration and announcement of the election results, this is also false.