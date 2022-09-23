Remain neutral in NDC’s Chairmanship election – Ben Ephson charges Mahama

According to him, the former president risks having a hard time in his bid to lead the party in 2024 if his preferred candidate loses the vote.

Speaking on Metro TV on September 22, the Managing Editor of the Dispatch Newspaper said the NDC in it current state was suffering political bruises after losing both the 2016 and 2020 elections.

Pulse Ghana

“You will need to have a chairman who would be respected across board. You need to have a Chairman who inspires confidence in the grassroots and for the two of them, the nature of their positions, Asiedu Nketia has been General Secretary. He has worked at the various levels in the party.”

“He used to be a former Member of Parliament. The same with Ofosu Ampofo – former Member of Parliament, National Chairman. So these two come in with credibility and longevity in the party’s history.”

“Even if you are going to support someone you have to do it discreetly because these are leading members with big stature in the party. So the party’s unity and coherence towards 2024 will be how the flagbearer or how the party hierarchy is non-partisan in terms of these two leading members,” he emphasized.