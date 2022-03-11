Sack Asiedu Nketia from the Parliamentary Service Board and NDC — Anyidoho

His reactions come after Asiedu Nketia said the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu deserves a slap to put him in check in parliament.

Addressing the NDC Ashanti Youth wing in Kumasi over the weekend, Asiedu Nketia justified why slapping 'biased' First Deputy Speaker of Parliament is a good call when he decides to preside in un-parliamentary legal style to satisfy his party interest.

He stressed that "so long as impunity will not stop, resistance has been imposed on us as a duty.

Pulse Ghana

"So if a Deputy Speaker who is supposed to be a referee assumes the role of a player on the field and decides to be part of penalty kicks in a game, you don’t hesitate to give him some slaps for him to behave with the utmost propriety."

But Anyidoho disagreed with Asiedu Nketia's comments and said he demonstrated "gross anti-party conduct and against the constitution of the NDC".