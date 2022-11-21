Sack Ken Ofori-Atta to save NPP from going to opposition — Nana Addo told

He argued that the continuous stay in office of Ofori-Atta is inimical to the country's recovery efforts.

"We should stop equalizing Seth Terkpe era to Ken Ofori Atta era, the hierarchy, grassroots, and everybody in the NPP party are calling for the sack of Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta to restore confidence in the finance sector, is either the President sacks him to bring someone with new ideas or we go to the opposition," he said on Accra-based Original FM.

"The recent development within our economy is of great concern to the majority of NPP members and our entire Ghanaians so Ken Ofori Atta must go now," he added.

He said Ken Ofori-Atta is becoming the biggest threat to Ghana's emergence from the crisis.