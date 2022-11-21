According to him, the current Finance Minister is clueless and lacks ideas to change the fortunes of the country.
Sack Ken Ofori-Atta to save NPP from going to opposition — Nana Addo told
Kafui Amegah, a communications team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called for the immediate removal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to save the New Patriotic Party (NPP) from going to opposition during the 2024 general elections.
He argued that the continuous stay in office of Ofori-Atta is inimical to the country's recovery efforts.
"We should stop equalizing Seth Terkpe era to Ken Ofori Atta era, the hierarchy, grassroots, and everybody in the NPP party are calling for the sack of Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta to restore confidence in the finance sector, is either the President sacks him to bring someone with new ideas or we go to the opposition," he said on Accra-based Original FM.
"The recent development within our economy is of great concern to the majority of NPP members and our entire Ghanaians so Ken Ofori Atta must go now," he added.
He said Ken Ofori-Atta is becoming the biggest threat to Ghana's emergence from the crisis.
In response to the calls from his own party's MPs, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo urged the MPs to hold on till Ghana concludes negotiations with the IMF.
