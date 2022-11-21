RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Sack Ken Ofori-Atta to save NPP from going to opposition — Nana Addo told

Emmanuel Tornyi

Kafui Amegah, a communications team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called for the immediate removal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to save the New Patriotic Party (NPP) from going to opposition during the 2024 general elections.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

According to him, the current Finance Minister is clueless and lacks ideas to change the fortunes of the country.

Recommended articles

He argued that the continuous stay in office of Ofori-Atta is inimical to the country's recovery efforts.

"We should stop equalizing Seth Terkpe era to Ken Ofori Atta era, the hierarchy, grassroots, and everybody in the NPP party are calling for the sack of Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta to restore confidence in the finance sector, is either the President sacks him to bring someone with new ideas or we go to the opposition," he said on Accra-based Original FM.

"The recent development within our economy is of great concern to the majority of NPP members and our entire Ghanaians so Ken Ofori Atta must go now," he added.

He said Ken Ofori-Atta is becoming the biggest threat to Ghana's emergence from the crisis.

In response to the calls from his own party's MPs, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo urged the MPs to hold on till Ghana concludes negotiations with the IMF.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

NDC flag

Here are all the winners and losers in the NDC regional elections

Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

Who do you think you are? - Majority Leader slams Gabby Otchere-Darko

Lawyer-Evans-Amankwah-NDC1

I spent over GH¢1million but lost the election – NDC lawyer reveals, says no regret

Ken Ofori-Atta

Ghana’s debt shot up from GH¢120bn to GH¢450bn in the last 6 years