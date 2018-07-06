Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Sammy Awuku thanks NPP delegates ahead of National Congress


National Elections Sammy Awuku thanks NPP delegates ahead of National Congress

In a statement on his Facebook page, he described his journey as worthwhile and thanked God for His Grace and the good people of NPP youth for the opportunity to serve them.”

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sammy Awuku play

Sammy Awuku

Outgoing National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Sammi Awuku has sent out a heartfelt regards to all NPP delegates that elected him to office four years ago.

Awuku, who is also aspiring to be the National Organizer said “I really appreciate your support through the thick and thin of my service to the party".

In a statement on his Facebook page, he described his journey as worthwhile and thanked God for His Grace and the good people of NPP youth for the opportunity to serve them.”

READ ALSO: Bundles of cash with faces of NPP contestants go viral

“For me, this position has been a learning curve and a humbling one for that matter. It further deepened my knowledge on grassroots mobilization. As I travelled the length and breadth of this country to interact with majority of our party faithful particularly the youth, it further brought me closer to the youth of the party,” the statement added.

Sammi Awuku play

Sammi Awuku

Read full statement below.

In April 2014, when the National Youth Organizer Mantle of the New Patriotic Party was handed over to me by my Predecessor Anthony Abayifa Karbo,I did not envision the years passing by so quickly.

 

Well, all too soon my tenure as National Youth Organizer is grinding to a halt. With a grateful heart I thank the Almighty God for a successful term of office. I also want to thank my Boss John Kwame Boadu for his unfaltering support. Indeed my respected predecessors left a remarkable blueprint for me to follow and for that I am very thankful.

Again I am grateful to all external branches of the Party and all NPP youth wings across the globe. To my Secretariat, Regional and Constituency Youth Organizers and TESCON, I could not have pulled it off without you. I really appreciate your support through the thick and thin of it all.

READ ALSO: AIDS Commission to share condoms at NPP Conference

For me, this position has been a learning curve and a humbling one for that matter. It further deepened my knowledge on grassroots mobilization. As I travelled the length and breadth of this country to interact with majority of our party faithful particularly the youth, it further brought me closer to the youth of the party.

I strongly believe that to create an effective youth wing, it was expedient to undertake capacity building courses to enable our regional and constituency youth leaders restore faith in our youth as well as win over the others to garner their support.

Finally, I also want to use this opportunity to thank the youth wing of the party, volunteer groups and all the teeming youth for their immense commitment to the party. With the help of God, You all contributed in securing us a resounding victory in 2016.

As I finally step out of the NPP Youth wing Engine room as your Youth leader, it is my fervent prayer that the next Youth leader will achieve more than I did and further build upon our success story. I wish the NPP youth well as they go to the Polls again to elect my successor

On this note, I wish all aspirants well

Thank you!

God bless You!
God bless NPP!
God bless Ghana!

Still...#KeepingfaithwiththeGrassroots

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Legal Tussle: Kennedy Agyapong drags Anas to General Legal Council Legal Tussle Kennedy Agyapong drags Anas to General Legal Council
Scandal: Police sends NDC MPs double salary report to Attorney General Scandal Police sends NDC MPs double salary report to Attorney General
Trump: US President to meet May, Queen and visit Churchill's birthplace Trump US President to meet May, Queen and visit Churchill's birthplace
Free SHS: Gov’t has spent GHC556m on Free SHS in first year Free SHS Gov’t has spent GHC556m on Free SHS in first year
NPP Politics: Bundles of cash with faces of NPP contestants go viral NPP Politics Bundles of cash with faces of NPP contestants go viral
Corruption? Probe Freddie Blay's 275 buses - Dr. Amoako Baah to BNI, EOCO Corruption? Probe Freddie Blay's 275 buses - Dr. Amoako Baah to BNI, EOCO

Recommended Videos

Inusah Fuseini: I won’t contest 2020, I should’ve done more for Tamale Central Inusah Fuseini I won’t contest 2020, I should’ve done more for Tamale Central
Politics: Martin Amidu investigates Freddie Blay’s purchase of 275 cars Politics Martin Amidu investigates Freddie Blay’s purchase of 275 cars
Condolences: Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthur Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthur



Top Articles

1 No, PK! Very sad - Mahama shocked over the death of Amissah-Arthurbullet
2 NPP Politics Bundles of cash with faces of NPP contestants go viralbullet
3 Retirement I will bow out of parliament in 2020 - Inusah Fuseinibullet
4 Corruption? Probe Freddie Blay's 275 buses - Dr. Amoako Baah to...bullet
5 Foul Comment Agyapong rejects seat by Muntaka at Disciplinary...bullet
6 #NSMQ2018 Nana Addo can't wait to welcome #NSMQ2018 winners to...bullet
7 RIP One week church memorial for Amissah-Arthur todaybullet
8 EC Chairperson’s Dismissal Charlotte Osei’s IG page has...bullet
9 Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu to investigate Freddie...bullet
10 Video Check out how NDC MPs mourned Amissah-Arthurbullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
4 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking opportunists – Mahamabullet
5 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
6 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
7 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
8 Video Ex-president John Mahama preaches at Assemblies of...bullet
9 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
10 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons...bullet

Politics

NPP- UK sympathizes with H.E Paa Kwasi Amissah-Arthur's family
Condolences NPP- UK sympathizes with Amissah-Arthur's family
Mr. Freddy Blay
NPP ‘okayed’ Freddie Blay’s purchase of 275 buses – Spokesperson
Frances Essiam
Ghana Cylinder Impasse Sack Frances Essiam too - COPEC to Nana Addo
Politics In Ghana AIDS Commission to share condoms at NPP Conference