Sammy Awuku thanks NPP delegates ahead of National Congress

Outgoing National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Sammi Awuku has sent out a heartfelt regards to all NPP delegates that elected him to office four years ago.

Awuku, who is also aspiring to be the National Organizer said “I really appreciate your support through the thick and thin of my service to the party".

In a statement on his Facebook page, he described his journey as worthwhile and thanked God for His Grace and the good people of NPP youth for the opportunity to serve them.”



"For me, this position has been a learning curve and a humbling one for that matter. It further deepened my knowledge on grassroots mobilization. As I travelled the length and breadth of this country to interact with majority of our party faithful particularly the youth, it further brought me closer to the youth of the party," the statement added.

Read full statement below.



In April 2014, when the National Youth Organizer Mantle of the New Patriotic Party was handed over to me by my Predecessor Anthony Abayifa Karbo,I did not envision the years passing by so quickly.





Well, all too soon my tenure as National Youth Organizer is grinding to a halt. With a grateful heart I thank the Almighty God for a successful term of office. I also want to thank my Boss John Kwame Boadu for his unfaltering support. Indeed my respected predecessors left a remarkable blueprint for me to follow and for that I am very thankful.



Again I am grateful to all external branches of the Party and all NPP youth wings across the globe. To my Secretariat, Regional and Constituency Youth Organizers and TESCON, I could not have pulled it off without you. I really appreciate your support through the thick and thin of it all.



For me, this position has been a learning curve and a humbling one for that matter. It further deepened my knowledge on grassroots mobilization. As I travelled the length and breadth of this country to interact with majority of our party faithful particularly the youth, it further brought me closer to the youth of the party.



I strongly believe that to create an effective youth wing, it was expedient to undertake capacity building courses to enable our regional and constituency youth leaders restore faith in our youth as well as win over the others to garner their support.



Finally, I also want to use this opportunity to thank the youth wing of the party, volunteer groups and all the teeming youth for their immense commitment to the party. With the help of God, You all contributed in securing us a resounding victory in 2016.



As I finally step out of the NPP Youth wing Engine room as your Youth leader, it is my fervent prayer that the next Youth leader will achieve more than I did and further build upon our success story. I wish the NPP youth well as they go to the Polls again to elect my successor



On this note, I wish all aspirants well



Thank you!



God bless You!

God bless NPP!

God bless Ghana!



Still...#KeepingfaithwiththeGrassroots