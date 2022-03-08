Samuel Atta Akyea chased out of community over failed promises

Some members also followed his car while the NPP MP who could not stand the disgrace veered off with his escort.

It is not clear what triggered the anger of the youth but the residents in the video complained about the bad nature of the roads.

The video posted on Ghanaian citizens TV's Facebook page captioned "NPP MP Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea was chased out of town over failed promises by constituents. He is the MP for Akim Abuakwa South in Eastern Region. Nana Addo is the former MP of that constituency. He is also the former Minister of Works and Housing."