RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Samuel Atta Akyea chased out of community over failed promises

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Abuakua South in the Eastern Region, Samuel Atta Akyea, was nearly mobbed by some irate youth for allegedly failing to fulfil his campaign promises to them.

Samuel Atta Akyea
Samuel Atta Akyea

In a video, the MP is seen taking steps towards a vehicle, as scores of people hooted and booed at him.

Recommended articles

Some members also followed his car while the NPP MP who could not stand the disgrace veered off with his escort.

It is not clear what triggered the anger of the youth but the residents in the video complained about the bad nature of the roads.

The video posted on Ghanaian citizens TV's Facebook page captioned "NPP MP Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea was chased out of town over failed promises by constituents. He is the MP for Akim Abuakwa South in Eastern Region. Nana Addo is the former MP of that constituency. He is also the former Minister of Works and Housing."

Watch the video below:

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

We don't count Adwoa Safo as part of us in Parliament – Joe Wise

Adwoa Safo

Eastern Region: NPP youth organiser sustains machete wounds

NPP Youth Organizer

Atuguba's coup comment most unfortunate and disappointing – Oppong-Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

Police must invite 'NDC sympathizer' Atuguba over coup comment – KT Hammond

Raymond Atuguba