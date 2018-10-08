Pulse.com.gh logo
Show us proof of 116 dams - Inusah Fuseini dares gov't


  • Published: , Refreshed:
Alhaji Inusah Fuseini play

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for the Tamale Central Constituency, Hon. Inusah Fuseini has challenged the NPP government to providence evidence of the 116 dams they claim to have started in the Northern Region.

He said the NPP has not constructed a single dam as part of its 'One Village, One Dam' promise made during the 2016 general elections.

Pius Hadzide, the Deputy Minister of Information, in a radio interview had stated that out of the 570 dams which government intends to build in the three regions up north, actual work has commenced on 116.

But in a sharp rebuttal, Fuseini, who is also the Chairman of the Northern Caucus of the NDC, said he has evidence contrary to what the Minister said.

READ ALSO: I will bow out of parliament in 2020 - Inusah Fuseini

"We don’t want lies and deceit, we are all responsible people in this country, if government says they’ve started 168 [dams], since it is public money that they are going to use in constructing the dams, what they need to do is to tell us the areas, the specific locations that they are doing the dams because it is public resources and we have to hold them accountable or the utilisation of public resources", he said.

Fuseini said he had toured with former President John Mahama to all the 31 constituencies in the North last week and there's wasn't any dam in any of the villages.

“Indeed, I was with former president [John Mahama] for the Northern Region campaign tour and we went around all the 31 constituencies in the Northern Region and there is nowhere that we saw a dam."

He dared government to dispute what he said: "So, if they have started with the construction of over 100 dams, please Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his NPP government: ‘Show us where you are doing it, produce the evidence so that we can verify for ourselves.’ There is no dam in Yendi and, so, if there is a dam in Yendi, they should tell us exactly where they are doing it”.

