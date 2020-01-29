In a post on social media after the commissioning of the 307 ambulances by the president, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko listed some things that Akufo Addo has a better record in.

He tweeted: "I wonder what John Mahama’s campaign message will be in 2020. On the economy: Akufo-Addo has done better. On health: Akufo-Addo has done better. On education: Akufo-Addo has done better. On infrastructure, Akufo-Addo is doing much better. Follow the facts. Not the propaganda."

This generated a discussion on Twitter with many users disagreeing with him. Check out some of the tweets at him.