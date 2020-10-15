The vociferous lawmaker is currently battling a contempt of court case against Justice Amos Wuni of the Accra High Court.

Speaking on the Wednesday edition of the Seat Show on Net2 TV, the MP revealed that some members of his own political party have made calls to his lawyer, Kwame Gyan, impressing on him to leave him to his fate.

He said he believes the people clamouring for his incarceration think he is nursing presidential ambitions.

“They are saying I want to become president, me Kennedy Agyapong. Just give me work so I can make some cash and open industries. If you know the industries I am putting up, I want be president of Tema (industrial area) instead. Those who want to be president are there, just give me contracts, case closed. Stop the envy and asking that I be jailed, for contempt how long will I even be jailed for?” he questioned.

“All those calling my lawyer that I should be left alone to be jailed, the case is not over so I am not going to say anything about it. If you are not brave you won’t support the NPP because I have NPP members calling my lawyer to ask him why he won’t leave me so I get jailed,” he stated

Mr Agyapong however made reference to a quotation in the bible and said the criticisms and sabotage from people within his party is something that is expected.

“The bible says that any leader who is not criticized by some of his people means that he is not doing something right. So obviously you will get people who don’t like you,” he said.