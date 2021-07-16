Calls on Lordina Mahama to refund allowances bogus - NDC man

Daniel Kwesi Asiamah speaking Accra-based Kingdom FM described such a call as "bogus".

He said no one is contending the allowances received by the First and Second ladies but rather the salaries recommended by the Emoluments Committee which in his view is unconstitutional "so anyone who makes that call is making a bogus call."

"If these two have decided to refund it [allowance] well and good but that cannot be a basis to say Madam Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, Madam Theresa Kufuor and Madam Lordina Mahama should refund the lawful allowances they have received of the period," he added.

Daniel Kwesi Asiamah urged the public not to mix apples with oranges and "muddy the waters for political expediency."

Meanwhile, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has asked Ghanaians to "leave Lordina Mahama alone" adding that "she doesn't have to refund her allawa".