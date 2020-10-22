He said the indigenes of the regions have voted for the National Democratic Congress since 1992, however there is no corresponding development to show for that.

He, therefore, urged them to switch sides this December and vote massively for the New Patriotic Party to experience more development.

Speaking on a campaign tour of the Ketu North Constituency, President Akufo-Addo assured the people that his government will not disappoint them.

He indicated that there are several development projects ongoing that his administration has initiated in the Region to support the people.

President Nana Akufo-Addo

“I am asking the people of the Volta Region and the people of Afife and Ketu North that the time has come for the people of the Volta Region to come on the back of the elephant.

“And when you decide to come and sit on the back of the elephant you will never get off the elephant, you will stay on the back of the elephant,” he said.