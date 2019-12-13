The President, therefore, downplayed the Afrobarometer survey which appeared to cast doubts over his chances of re-election.

Speaking at a media encounter at the Jubilee House, Akufo-Addo expressed hope that Ghanaians will vote for him during the 2020 polls.

President Akufo-Addo

“The only poll that matters is the one which will happen on the 7th of December,” he confidently stated.

“There were polls that said I couldn’t be here [Presidency]; I will never be here but I’m here. What is important is my program and what I’m carrying. When it’s time for Ghanaians to comment on it they will comment on it and it will be a positive one.”

This comes after the latest Afrobarometer report said the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) popularity across the country has dwindled.

According to the report, support for the NPP has dwindled by 15%, while the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has maintained its popularity rate over the last two years.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo also rejected IMANI Ghana’s low rating of his government in terms of fulfilling campaign promises.

The policy tink tank scored the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 48% for its campaign promises fulfilment.

However, the President said his government deserves more than IMANI’s 48.78% performance rating.

He said his government deserves a score of at least 72% when it comes to its implementation of campaign promises.