He said Ghanaians have had enough of the Nana Addo-led administration and its ways of governing the country.

Addressing party supporters in the Keta Constituency of the Volta Region, on Monday, August 17, 2020, as part of his campaign tour, he called on Ghanaians not to give the current NPP administration a second term in office.

He said the NDC will continue and complete all abandoned projects with a focus on job-creation if voted back into power in the December 7 elections.

He said "No more four years of Nana Akufo-Addo"

"...We're sick and tired...sick and tired of the corruption. Sick and tired of the family-and-friends government. Sick and tired of the hardship. Sick and tired of the abandoned projects. Sick and tired of no infrastructure. Sick and tired of high borrowing," he said.

He stated that the NDC will complete all the projects abandoned by the NPP government.

"NDC is coming back to power and all the projects we started that have been abandoned, we'll come and continue them and finish them.

"But the most important thing is jobs for young people...NDC is coming back so that we can find jobs for you," he added.