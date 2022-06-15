Isaac Dogboe’s management denies boxer’s nationality switch to UK

However, a statement from Dogboe’s management said such reports are false and reiterated that the boxer will always fight for Ghana.

“It has come to the attention of Team Dogboe that a news item is peddling falsehood as to Isaac Dogboe’s nationality,” the statement said.

“He has and will always fight for Ghana and has not issued any communication or granted any interview on the nationality switch. Kindly disregard any such information.”

Dogbe will fight two-time world title challenger Gonzalez in a 10-round main event Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minnesota.

Gonzalez’s WBO International belt will be on the line, while the winner is likely to have a title shot against Emanuel Navarrete.

Dogboe has fought under the Ghanaian flag since breaking out as a professional, although he holds both Ghanaian and British citizenship.

The boxer’s career took a major hit following two successive defeats to Navarrete in 2018. He lost his WBO super bantamweight title to Navarrete after a one-sided bout in December that year.

It was the first professional defeat of his career after he lost by unanimous decision to his opponent.

Dogboe had a rematch with Navarrete in May 2018, but again fell flat against the Mexican, having failed to last the entire 12 rounds, as he was handed TKO defeat.

He has, however, since recovered from the setback by recording an eighth-round victory by way of knockout against Chris Avalos in July 2020.