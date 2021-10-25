‘Legalise marijuana, the ghetto youth are complaining’ – Bukom Banku tells Akufo-Addo

“His Excellency, Nana Akufo-Addo, say something,” Bukom Banku said in a video shared on Facebook by musician Wisa Greid.

“All the ghetto youth are crying and complaining. Legalise the ganja in the country. Look at America and Jamaica, it’s legalised there.”

The smoking of marijuana is currently illegal in Ghana, however, it was recently legalised for medicinal use only.

Meanwhile, Bukom Banku is set to earn GHc600,000 from his next three bouts, making him the highest-earning home-based boxer in the country.

This comes after the former WBO Africa Light Heavyweight champion signed a contract with local promotional giant Box Office Promotions.

The three-fight deal, which was signed on Sunday at the Alisa Hotel, will see Bukom Banku earn GHc200,000 per fight.

Pulse Ghana

According to a report by Joy Sports, the fights will come off during the 2022-23 boxing calendar against yet-to-be-named opponents.

The controversial boxer is said to have earned GHc35,000 when he fought against bitter rival Ayittey Powers in May 2014.

Meanwhile, local boxers are estimated to earn between GHc5,000 and GHc7,000 per fight, with Ghana’s Lightweight champion Michael Ansah taking home GHc7,000 during his recent bout against Sherrif Quaye.

This makes Bukom Banku’s paycheck quite substantial, and will also make him the best paid home-based Ghanaian boxer.