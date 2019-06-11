The departure of Kwesi Nyantakyi has opened doors for a number of people to stake a claim for the position.

The former GFA boss ran the association for 13 years, but departed in disgrace after being captured in an exposé by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Fast forward, elections are expected to be held in the coming months, with the NC set to finish its mandate after the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

We take a look at five candidates who could became the next GFA president:

1. George Afriyie

George Afriyie has never hidden his ambition of becoming GFA president. The respected footballer administrator was actually once the right-hand man of Nyantakyi.

Having served as Vice President for a couple of years, he was disposed after falling out with his former boss.

Mr. Afriyie has since launched his bid to replace Nyantakyi and has reiterated his stance in several interviews.

As it stands, he is one of few people to have publicly declared their ambitions and he stands as one of the favorites too, due to his experience.

2. Kurt Okraku

The owner of Dreams FC, Kurt Okraku, is another strong candidate for the position of Ghana Football Association (GFA) President.

Although he is yet to declare his intentions, many believe he will eventually put himself up for the position when nominations open.

Kurt Okraku is very young, but has been into football administration for more than a decade. His wonderful management of Dreams FC also pushes his stock further up.

He also served as a member of the dissolved Executive Committee and is credited for organizing a successful FA Cup competitions as the Chairman of the FA Cup Committee.

3. Nana Yaw Amponsah

For the majority of the public, Nana Yaw Amponsah might come across as an unknown name, but he is known within the football circles.

The 36-year-old is, however, a new face and remains the only prospective candidate who was not part of the Kwesi Nyantakyi administration.

He is credited for masterminding and propelling Phar Rangers into a model club within just three years of its existence.

He is also a former FIFA Agent/Intermediary and is internationally connected, as shown by his securing of a kit sponsorship for more than 50 local clubs from the Ghana Premier League, Division One and Female Premier Division.

4. Kudjoe Fianoo

Perhaps the most experienced administrator among the lot, Kudjo Fianoo has also never hidden his ambition of becoming GFA president.

He has gradually built himself up from being Team Manager at the national team level to the Chief Executive of Ghana Premier League giants Ashanti Gold.

Mr. Fianoo served as Vice Chairman of Black Stars Management Committee under the Kwesi Nyantakyi administration.

He is also currently the Chairman of Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) and is believed to have the backing of several club owners.

5. Wilfred Osei Kwaku

Football administrator Wilfred Osei Kwaku, popularly known as Palmer, is also in the running to become GFA President.

Palmer also boasts vast experience in football, having served in various capacities under the erstwhile Nyantakyi administration.

He has held positions from the Black Starlets, Black Satellites through to the Black Stars’.

The Tema Youth owner was a trusted lieutenant of Nyantakyi, with reports suggesting the former FA boss handpicked Palmer as his replacement.