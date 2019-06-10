The 23-man squad consist of foreign based players and only one local based player -goalkeeper Felix Annan.

The majority of the players also featured at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The players who missed the final squad include; Majeed Waris, Ebenezer Ofori, Yaw Yeboah, home-based duo Abdul Fatawu and Mohammed Alhassan as well as Musah Nuhu.

Below is coach Kwesi Appiah’s final list submitted to CAF ahead of the tournament.

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa), Lawrence Ati- Zigi (Sochaux, France), and Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko).

Defenders: John Boye (Metz, France), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England) Abdul Baba Rahman (Reims, France), Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe A.S, Turkey), Kassim Nuhu, (Hoffenheim, Germany,) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew SC, USA), Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belgium), Joseph Attamah (Basaksehir, Turkey)

Midfielders: Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy), Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian, Scotland), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Andre Ayew ( Fenerbache, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Samuel Owusu (Cukaricki, Serbia),

Strikers: Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey and Kwabena Owusu (Leganes, Spain).

Ghana will play its opening match against Benin on June 25 at the Ismailia Stadium.