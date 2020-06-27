Razak became the first coach to win the Ghana Premier League for Asante Kotoko in 2003 since its inception in the 1993/1994 season.

He however parted ways with the club after the end of the season.

Razak has disclosed that the management of the Porcupine Warriors at the time failed to appreciate his effort in guiding the side to their first league success in 10 years.

“The management of Kotoko at the time asked me to sign a new contract, but I gave it to my manager Jones Abu Alhassan to study it and I told them to wait for a while, before decision to put pen to paper," he told Pulse.com.gh

“After the league success Otumfuo invited us and when we met him in the company of some of the sub chief, they all praised us for the good job done.

“However, when the management were asked to render account, they stated that they bought some of the games we won and that contributed to the success we chalked.

“Looking at the calibre of players I had I couldn’t let them attribute our league triumph to match fixing, so I had issues with the management and I had to leave”.

Asante Kotoko were under the management of Sylvestre Asare Owusu, who was the chairman of the Interim Management Committee of the Kumasi giants when they won then league in 2003