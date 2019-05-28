Ghana will be counting on the talent and experience of Kwadwo Asamoah during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Inter Milan utility man has been an integral part of the Black Stars in the last decade, although he has been absent from the national team in recent years.

Asamoah has been one of Ghana’s most consistent performers since moving from Juventus to Inter Milan last summer.

With the Black Stars preparing to take on the rest of Africa, Pulse Sports profiles the midfielder’s career.

Kwadwo Asamoah is one of the very few Ghanaians playing in Europe’s top leagues at the moment. The 30-year-old has played in both Italy and Switzerland, despite spending the majority of his years with the former.

Asamoah started his football career at colts side Kaaseman FC, before joining Ghana Premier League outfit Liberty Professionals. The midfielder spent two years at the Dansoman-based club before joining Bellinzona, who play in the sixth-tier of Swiss football.

Having excelled at Bellinzona, he was loaned twice to Torino and Udinese, spending six months and a year, respectively, at both clubs.

In the summer of 2009, Serie A side Udinese signed the Ghanaian on a permanent basis, in a deal estimated to be worth around £900,000.

Asamoah spent three years in Udine, where he developed into a complete midfielder. He made over a hundred appearances for Udinese, scoring eight goals.

Serie A giants Juventus soon came calling, and Asamoah joined the Old Lady in the summer of 2012. He became a mainstay in Antonio Conte’s all-conquering Juve side.

The Italian manager frequently used Asamoah as a wing-back in his favoured 3-5-2 formation and the former Liberty Professionals man duly adapted to his new position.

At Juventus, he won everything there is to win, including six Serie A titles, three Italian Cups and three Italian Super Cups. The only trophy that eluded him was the UEFA Champions League.

Conte’s departure, though, would prove to be the end of Asamoah’s untouchable status in the Italian team. While the Italian manager made him an undisputed starter, his successor Max Allegri did not buy into the 3-5-2 formation and often left the Ghanaian on the bench.

Frustrated by a lack of game time, Asamoah joined fellow Serie A side Inter Milan in July 2018. He has predominantly been used as a left-back, but he still has the ability to play in midfield.

The 30-year-old played a lot of football last season, featuring regularly in both the league and Champions League. He made 39 appearances in all competitions, accounting for two assists.

At the national team level, though, Asamoah has often divided opinion, having not played for the Black Stars since the 2014 World Cup.

He took a self-imposed sabbatical and only returned to the national team fold last year, although he is still yet to make an appearance since announcing his return.

However, there is no doubt that Asamoah is currently one of Ghana’s best players and will be key for the Black Stars during the AFCON tournament.