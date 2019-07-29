This is according to the Public Relations Officer of the Sports Ministry, Elvis Adjei-Baah.

Speaking to Accra-based Joy FM, he said the Ministry is unable to confirm the exact number of supporters sent to Egypt.

“As far as the supporters in Egypt are concerned, the one that the embassy helped us mobilize, the only thing that we had to do was busing them to the stadium,” he said.

“I can’t tell you the exact number of supporters we sent to Egypt for now because there are [still] some supporters in Egypt.”

He explained that, government initially planned on sponsoring 100 supporters to the tournament but, following discussions with the Ghana Supporters Union, the number increased.

He was, however, quick to add that the extra supporters were not fully sponsored by the ministry, but were only helped in acquiring visas for the tournament.

“Before we went to Egypt, the Ministry’s project committee met with Ghana Supporters Union and told them that we [Ministry] can only sponsor 100 fans to the tournament,” Mr. Adjei-Baah said.

“The union, led by Abraham Boakye, wanted more. So they said that we should vouch for them to get about 300 visas for supporters who were going to take care of their own flight, feeding and accommodation and we agreed.”

The Sports Ministry PRO added: “When we got to Egypt, [after Ghana’s] first game we realized that there was a problem with attendance of supporters at the stadium. So there was an arrangement for the mobilization of supporters both in Egypt and from Ghana. We ended up shooting up in the number of supporters.”

Last Wednesday, Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah disclosed that Ghana’s total expenditure at the tournament was $4.5million.

He said the country had budgeted $6.3million for the tournament but saved $1.7million after exiting at the last 16 stage.