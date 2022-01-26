RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Black Stars got better after each game at AFCON – Randy Abbey

Emmanuel Ayamga

Executive Council member of the GFA, Randy Abbey, believes the Black Stars improved after each game they played at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

According to him, the team got better after every game despite exiting the tournament at the group stage.

The Black Stars lost their opening group game to Morocco, drew with Gabon and were beaten by Comoros in Group C.

However, speaking on the Good Morning Ghana show, Randy Abbey maintained that the team got better with each game.

“I have watched the three games again and again and this is my observation. The first game against Morocco was better than the friendly, the second game against Gabon was better than the first game. The third game against Comoros was better than the second game,” he said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“We were getting better by the day, that is the impression I got. But at the end of the day, we didn’t progress and people don’t have the room to listen to this, they are upset and it's rightly so.”

The Black Stars were utterly disappointing at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon, with the team suffering a group-stage exit.

Ghana endured a poor run in the tournament which ended with a humiliating 3-2 defeat to Comoros last Tuesday.

The result saw Ghana finish at the bottom of Group C after failing to win any of their three group matches.

Also, this is the first time since 2006 that the Black Stars have been eliminated from the AFCON in the group stages.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

