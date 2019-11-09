The Black Meteors' defender snatched a late equaliser as Ghana secured a 1-1 draw with Cameroon in their opening game at Cairo's International Stadium on Friday night.

Egypt, however, kicked off their U23 African Nations Cup campaign with a 1-0 win over Mali earlier in the day.

Speaking ahead of the tie, Habib says he is anticipating a ‘tough’ encounter against the host nation on Tuesday.

"We are going to face a tough opponent in our next game, but with hard work and determination, it's 100 percent possible we can beat them," Habib told ClubconsultAfrica.org.

"They are the host so we expect the fans to rally behind them. But that do not scare us. We are ready to make Ghana proud."

Habib's equaliser against Cameroon - three minutes from time- was from close range after a deflected long ball found him.

"It was a tough game but we managed and fought hard for a point. I believe the results is not bad as well," Habib added.

"I am going to work even harder than ever for the next game and correct any mistake I made for us to deliver."