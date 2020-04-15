The 29-year-old has endured a frustrating last 24 months, which saw him sidelined for over six months after being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs.

Agyemang-Badu also painfully lost his younger sister last month after she was shot dead.

The man responsible for the gruesome crime has been identified as Kwabena Yeboah alias Kobii, although he remains on the run.

READ ALSO: ‘I’m grateful’ – Agyemang-Badu returns to action after 6-month absence

Agyemang Badu

Speaking about his experiences, the on-loan Hellas Verona midfielder said 2019 and 2020 have been the toughest years of his life.

He told the BBC that he nearly died, adding that it has been a very difficult period for him and his family.

“2019 and 2020 have been the toughest years of my life,” Agyemang-Badu said, as quoted by the BBC.

“I nearly died, I got a lot of injuries - and then I lost my sister in a very painful way. It's very difficult for me and my family. The guy who shot my sister is on the run; they haven't got him yet, because things are going slowly because of this virus.”

According to him, the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has also left him very lonely in Italy, with all his loved ones far away.

He was, however, quick to point out that his club’s manager and president have been very supportive in these trying times.

“I live alone here in Verona. My girlfriend and my child are not here with me, and I'm in the middle of this pandemic,” he said.

“I need to thank my family and friends and our team and my agent.”

The former Asante Kotoko star added: “I have been in a room for 34 days. My sister has been killed painfully and I couldn't go to see what happened.

“But this is the job I have chosen. This is how the situation has been. I just need to abide with it, take care of myself, be mentally tough and live with it right now - because right now I can't do anything.”