Al Ahly thump Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 to win 10th CAF Champions League title

Playing in the debut Champions League final, Kaizer Chiefs were completely ripped apart by Pitso Mosimane’s side at the Stade Mohammed V in Morocco.

Happy Mashiane's dismissal on the stroke of half time made the game a one-sided encounter and Al Ahly made the Amakozi pay for numerical disadvantage.

Mohamed Sherif opened the scoring in the 53rd minute with a cool finish before Mohamed Kafsha made it 2-0 eleven minutes later.

Amr Al Sulaya completed the rout late on after curling the ball beyond the reach of goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi following a swift counter-attacking move.

“We really needed this trophy. I know the team from my country also wanted their first star, but we wanted it more than them,” Al Ahly manager Mosimane said after the game.

“The tenth one was the target. It’s good for history, it’s good for our archives. How better to do it than with three goals."