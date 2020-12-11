Exactly 37 years today, Asante Kotoko defeated Al Ahly 1-0 in the second leg of the 1983 Africa Inter Club competitions final at the Kumasi Sports Stadium to rule African football.

READ MORE: 55 players shortlisted for 2020 FIFA FIFPro XI

The first leg in Cairo had ended goalless and Kotoko beat Al Ahly 1-0 to avenge their 1982 loss against the Egyptians.

The only goal that won Asante Kotoko their 2nd continental title was scored by Opoku Nti,

Nti who had not seen plenty of the ball scored the only goal that handed the Kumasi giants their second continental title, after connecting home a pass from John Bannerman on the 21st minute.

Alhly before conceding the goal had earlier threatened the Kotoko goal area after a back pass from a defender couldn't find Joe Carr in post, but wrongly went to Mahmoud El Khatib, the danger man for the Nationale.

However, he was closed down by Carr and this brought a big sigh of relief to the home side.

Asante Kotoko won their first CAF Champions League title in 1970 against TP Englebert in Kinshasha.

They lost the final in 1971, 193 and 1982, before clinching the title in 1983.

Asante Kotoko would play the final again in 1993, but they were handed a defeat against Zamalek of Egypt in a penalty shootout after both the first and the second legs had ended in a draw.

Kotoko Line-up: Joe Carr, Ernest Apau, Kwasi Appiah, Seth Ampadu, Addai Kyenkyenhene, Yahya Kasimu, John Bannerman, Papa Arko(Cap), Ebo Mends, Opoku Nti, Isaac Afranie

Subs: Albert Asaase, Francis Agyemang, Akye Erzuah, Ahmed Rockson, Karim Abdul Zito, Akwetey Quaye (JoeTex).

Al Ahly Line-Up: Thabet El-Batal / Hossam El-Badry / Maher Hammam / Mahmoud Saleh / Osama Orabi / Mohamed Amer / Magdi Abdel Ghani / Taher Abouzaid / Moustafa Abdou / Mahmoud El-Khateeb / Zakaria Nasef / Khaled Gadallah.

Coach: Ibrahim Sunday

Team Manager/ Assistant coach: Malik Jabir.