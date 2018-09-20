All goals and scorers on second day of match day 2

The second day of the UEFA Champions League produced 21 goals
Below is a lost of all the games
FTAjax 3 - 0 AEK Athens
Scorer: Nicolas Tagliafico, Donny van de Beek, Nicolas Tagliafico
FTBenfica 0 - 2 Bayern Munich
Scorer: Robert Lewandowski, Renato Sanches
Champions League - Group F September 19
FTShakhtar Donetsk 2 - 2 Hoffenheim
Scorers: Ismaily (27) Maycon Barberan (81): Florian Grillitsch (6), Haavard Nordtveit (38)
FTManchester City 1 - 2 Lyon
Scorer: Bernardo Silva 67, Maxwell Cornet 26, Nabil Fekir 43
Champions League - Group G September 19
FTReal Madrid 3 - 0 Roma
FTViktoria Plzen 2 - 2 CSKA Moscow
Michael Krmencik 29, 41: Fedor Chalov 49, Nikola Vlasic 90
Champions League - Group H September 19
FTValencia 0 - 2 Juventus
Scorer: Miralem Pjanic 2g