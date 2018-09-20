Pulse.com.gh logo
All goals and scorers on second day of match day 2


UEFA Champions League All goals and scorers on second day of match day 2

The second day of the UEFA Champions League produced 21 goals

All goals and scorers on second day of match day 2

Real Madrid began their UEFA Champions League defence with an emphatic 3-0 win over Roma on Tuesday.

Below is a lost of all the games

FTAjax 3 - 0 AEK Athens

Scorer: Nicolas Tagliafico, Donny van de Beek, Nicolas Tagliafico

FTBenfica 0 - 2 Bayern Munich

Scorer: Robert Lewandowski, Renato Sanches

Champions League - Group F September 19

FTShakhtar Donetsk 2 - 2 Hoffenheim

Scorers: Ismaily (27) Maycon Barberan (81): Florian Grillitsch (6), Haavard Nordtveit (38)

FTManchester City 1 - 2 Lyon

Scorer: Bernardo Silva 67, Maxwell Cornet 26, Nabil Fekir 43

Champions League - Group G September 19

FTReal Madrid 3 - 0 Roma

FTViktoria Plzen 2 - 2 CSKA Moscow

Michael Krmencik 29, 41: Fedor Chalov 49, Nikola Vlasic 90

Champions League - Group H September 19

FTValencia 0 - 2 Juventus

Scorer: Miralem Pjanic 2g

Gareth Bale and Isco were among the goals to give Real Madrid a winning start in this season's Champions League
Football Bale on target as holders Real Madrid down Roma
Manchester City's Fabian Delph and David Silva show the strain of their shock defeat to Lyon
Football Arteta rues sloppy City's 'cheap' defeat against Lyon
George Saville, pictured November 2017, took his team to the lead with a 34th minute goal
Football Middlesbrough keep pressure on Leeds in promotion race
Fair enough: Benfica's supporters applaud Bayern's Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches despite their former player scoring against them
Football Benfica old boy Sanches stars in Bayern win
