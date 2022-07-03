RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

All the red carpet photos you missed from the Ghana Football Awards

Evans Effah

The 2022 edition of the Ghana Football Awards came off at the Grand Arena, Conference Centre on Saturday, June 2.

The fourth edition of the awards ceremony recognised and celebrated both male and female footballers in the country and abroad.

The awards night saw a mixture of heavyweight personalities in the football and showbiz industry gathering under one roof.

Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko, won the most awards at the 2022 edition of the Ghana Football Awards.

Also, Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku won the Foreign-based Footballer of the Year and Footballer of the Year awards.

The Strasbourg defender beat competition from Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) and Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) and goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott to clinch the top prize.

Felix Afena Gyan of AS Roma fame was named the winner of the Odartey Lamptey Future Star award on the night.

Re-live the event below with these photos taken by Pulse.com.gh;

Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh.

