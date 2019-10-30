Sannie Daara was one of the people who were cited in the Number 12 documentary by multiple-award-winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas for collecting monies suspected to be a bribe.

READ MORE: GFA to launch #Bringbackthelove campaign for Black Stars

Sannie Daara has sued Anas for defamation of character and is hoping to clear his name.

The former BBC journalist like other persons captured in the Number 12 for allegedly collecting a bribe vacated his position as the Communications Director for the GFA and he was assigned a role at the Confederation of African Football (CAF). He was in charge of media relations in both the opening and the final games of the 2019 AFCON.

Sannie has said that the Anas exposé has helped him to enhance his career.

“I’m still going strong but I’ve not been following it. I’m happy with the way the case has progressed nonetheless,” Sannie told Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo on The Tracker show on Citi TV.

“I think that there was a calculated attempt to put me in a certain light; anybody with any conscience of humanity will look at that thing [the Anas documentary] and you see that it was a calculated thing to get at me.

“That failed woefully.

” I have continued to thrive. In fact, that has turned out to be a blessing for me, because, for the first time, a Ghanaian was put in charge of media operations for the AFCON 2019 opening game and finals; between May and June of 2019, I travelled to 47 countries working, so it’s been good,” he said.