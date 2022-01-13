Andre Ayew misses training ahead of crucial Gabon clash

In the post-match interview against Morocco, Dede Ayew disclosed that he hasn’t been feeling well since they touched down in Cameroon for the 2021 African Cup of Nations.

Speaking to the press after the Black Stars lost by a single goal in Yaounde, Dede said he made the decision to play and his colleagues also supported him.

Pulse Ghana

“I have not been feeling well for the past two days, I wanted to play, my colleagues wanted me on the pitch and I did everything because I have been waiting for this for three years now, we lost and I was unlucky to add a cut on my eye to it,” Ayew disclosed.