Andre Ayew to work under new coach at Al Sadd as Xavi nears Barcelona move

The 41-year-old has led the club to two Qatari Stars League titles, the Qatar Cup, the Qatari Super Cup and the Amir Cup.

With Barcelona sacking Ronald Koeman earlier this week, the Spanish giants are currently in the market for a new coach.

The Guardian reports that the Catalans have reached out to Xavi, who has accepted to become the club’s new head coach.

The report suggests the deal will be confirmed once Xavi terminates his current contract with Al Sadd.

Meanwhile, Barcelona on Wednesday announced that youth team coach Sergi Barjuan has been appointed as interim manager.

Should Xavi join Barcelona, it means Black Stars skipper Ayew will be working under a new manager in the coming months.

The 31-year-old, who joined Al Sadd in July, previously stated that the ex-Spain international’s presence was one of the reasons why he joined the club.

“Xavi, the coach of the team, was a great player and played for a long time with the biggest and best club in the world – Barcelona, and he is now a coach for the best club in the Gulf after playing with the team for five years,” Ayew said at his unveiling.

“I follow the Al Sadd team and watched the development that took place in the team’s performance in terms of entertaining football, the positioning of the players and the great tactics with which the team plays.

“I expect to learn a lot from him during my time with him. My goal is to win titles, to make the fans happy, and to strive hard to win the AFC Champions League.”