'Not good enough' - Reactions as Awoniyi 'criticized' following Arsenal's demolition of Forest

The Gunners were hoping to bounce back from last weekend's draw with Southampton when they faced Steve Cooper's team.

The hosts opened the scoring as early as 5 minutes into the game after Bukayo Saka found Gabriel Martinelli who headed home to give Arsenal the 1-0 lead.

Martinelli celebrated his goal by paying a tribute to his teammate Pablo Mari with the rest of the Arsenal team, after Mari survived of the knife attack in a shopping center in Assago, a suburb of Milan.

Three minutes later, Gabriel Jesus found himself inside the box after running onto a splendid pass from Bukayo Saka but couldn't direct his effort on target.

Mikel Arteta's men continued to dominate possession as they sought to double their advantage in the first period.

The visitors as well created some chances for themselves due to the hosts' slopiness with the ball, but Steve Cooper's men were unable to convert their chances.

At the interval, the Gunners went into the break with a slender 1-0 lead.

The second half resumed with practically how it started in the first period as the hosts doubled their advantage five minutes after the restart.

Reis Nelson who came on for the injured Bukayo Saka found the back of the net to put Arsenal 2-0 against Forest.

Nottingham Forest could not cope with Arsenal high-pressing as the Gunners continued to dominate in the opening 10 minutes of the second half.

Mikel Arteta's men extended their lead again after Reece Nelson latched on to the end of Gabriel Jesus' pass and fired past Dean Henderson in the 52nd minute to put the Gunners 3-0 up.

But the hosts weren't done yet, as five minutes later, the hosts found themselves celebrating after Thomas Partey scored a belter after latching on to a pass from Reiss Nelson to compound the visitor's woes.

With 30 minutes left to play, the game looked well beyond the visitor's reach as they sought to reduce the deficit.

However, it was the hosts who continued the onslaught as Gabriel Jesus found Martin Odegaard in the 78th minute, and the Norwegian midfielder slammed home to put the game way beyond the visitors' grasp.

Mikel Arteta's men continued to torment their opponents and were almost closed to a sixth goal after Gabriel Jesus' header missed the post in the 85th minute.

In the end it finished at the Emirates 5-0 in favour of Mikel Arteta's men as the Gunners returned back to the top of the table.

Social Media Reactions

Following the victory for Mikel Arteta's men, fans have taken to social media to hit out at Super Eagles and Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi who had a game to forget against the Gunner son Sunday afternoon.