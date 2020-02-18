Wenger has lamented over the fact that Manchester United pushed more money into the team in their quest to be a super power and their transfer policy targeted at most of his key players at the time.

The Frenchman has historically been critical of City and their high spending, accusing them of 'financial doping' when he was Arsenal boss after they signed a number of his top stars over the last decade, including Emmanuel Adebayor, Kolo Toure, Samir Nasri, Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna.

Arsene Wenger who has a proponent of the UEFA Financial Fair Play rules has said after the Man City ban that rules governing the sport must be respected.

“My belief is that sport is about trying to win by respecting the rules,' he added. 'We celebrate the best in every sport – but only if we know the winners respect the rules.

'If there is no respect then it's not real sport. The table is always linked to the amount of money clubs spend on players.”

Wenger said he was a big advocate for restrictions on free spending to stop teams from obtaining too much power and has called for City to be 'punished' if they are found to have broken regulations.

“I was always in favour of financial control on clubs and income that is not natural. I am also convinced that the rules still have to evolve into something better – but at the moment they are what they are.

“If it is proven that this has been done on purpose then City cannot go unpunished. I don't know the case well enough to say what kind of punishment has to be made.'

The 70-year-old, who now works as FIFA's chief of global football development, stopped short of calling for City's Premier League titles to be stripped but expressed fears that the gap between 'big and smaller clubs' was becoming much wider.

“I don't know if it is planned to take City's title away because I don't know the rules well enough.

“But the difference between the big clubs and the smaller clubs has become bigger - and we can now predict with accuracy what is going to happen in every league.”