The 34-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 to celebrate the birthday of his adorable daughter.

The striker shared some photos of Ohemaa, while declaring that he loves her so much.

“Somebody help me wish my lovely princess a big happy birthday. Ohemaa, daddy loves you soo much,” Gyan wrote.

A couple of celebrities also flooded the comment section to wish Gyan’s daughter a happy birthday.

Akuapem Poloo wrote “Happy birthday to you little girl, so beautiful”, while former Black Stars defender Anthony Baffoe added: “Happy birthday to your little princess.”