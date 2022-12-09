I shook Suarez’s hand after 2010 World Cup – Asamoah Gyan

It will be recalled that the Black Stars were on the verge of becoming the first African team to reach the last four of the World Cup before losing on penalties to Uruguay.

The defeat was made more painful by the fact that Ghana had a penalty in the final seconds of extra time after Suarez used his hand to keep out Dominic Adiyiah’s goal-bound header.

Although Suarez was sent off for his unsporting act and Ghana awarded a penalty, Asamoah Gyan missed from the spot.

The South Americans eventually won the game 4-2 on penalties to progress to the semi-final of the World Cup at the expense of Ghana.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Gyan said he hasn’t spoken to Suarez since that game, but they exchanged a handshake during a Premier League game.

“He was at Liverpool at the time. I don’t think he spoke English at the time. I never spoke to him when we [Sunderland] played Liverpool and they won 4-2,” Gyan said.

“We just did a handshake. People thought I was going to ignore him, but we had a handshake and that’s it. That’s the only time, but I haven’t spoken to him.”