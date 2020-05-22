Gyan is Africa’s greatest player at the FIFA World Cup with six goals and also Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals.

Herve Renard who was the co-assistant coach of the Black Stars during Claude Le Roy’s tenure as coach of Ghana and for that matter had the chance to work with Gyan labelled the former Sunderland striker as a lazy player.

Gyan in response to the comment made by Renard has said that he does his hard work on the field and his output determines whether he is a lazy player or not.

“I am not lazy," the frontman, last on the books of Indian Super League side NorthEast United, said as reported by footy-Ghana.

"I put in 70 per cent hard work and practise the basics needed at training. And, then, I give everything I have in games.

“I work hard in games; the final output is what matters, and not during training. Consistency is what matters.”

Renard worked with Gyan in 2008 when the Frenchman joined Ghana's technical team under Claude Le Roy for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The striker ended the tournament with one goal - a penalty - as the Black Stars finished third on home soil.

Renard has since moved on from being a member of the support staff to winning the Africa Cup of Nations as head coach with Zambia and Cote d'Ivoire, in 2012 and 2015, respectively.

“The quality of Asamoah Gyan was amazing. I was always impressed with his timing of headers. He was a very good goalscorer, fantastic player, amazing player," Renard recently told Juliet Bawuah in a live chat on Twitter.

“But I have something to tell him. He was supposed to have a better career but he was lazy.

“In training, he was lazy. He only likes the games. But he was the most important player but I know him and he didn’t like the training, he only likes the competition, the games.”