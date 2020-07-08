Asamoah Gyan who is a father of three showed his love to the youngest of them all Ohemaa as she marked her birthday on Wednesday 8th July 2020.

Ghana’s all-time top scorer took to his Instagram account to pen down an emotional birthday message to her beautiful daughter Ohemaa to express his love for her.

“Somebody help me wish my lovely princess a big happy birthday 🎂🎁. Ohemaa, daddy loves you soo much ❤️❤️❤️❤️” he wrote.

Asamoah Gyan and the mother of his three children Gifty separated in 2018, after the former filled the annulment of their marriage.

It would be recalled that the 34-year-old requested for a DNA paternity of his three children with Gifv, but the test confirmed he is the biological father of his children with his former wife.

Asamoah Gyan currently plies his trade with NorthEast United in the Indian topflight league and is expected to return when it resumes in the next couple of weeks.