The match ended 1-1 in regulation time before the Porcupine Warriors clinched the ultimate through the lottery of penalty kicks.

Emmanuel Osei Baffour gave Kalera United the lead after 50 minutes but Kotoko fought back and equalized from the spot through Abdul Fatawu Safiu.

In the 83rd minute, captain Amos Frimpong squandered a glorious opportunity to put Kotoko in the lead.

Six minutes later, the versatile defender put the ball at the back of the net but it was disallowed by the referee who claimed there was a handball in the build up to the goal.

C K Akonnor made three changes to the team that lost to Ashanti Gold.

Goalkeeper Osei Kwame, Daniel Darkwah and Emmanuel Gyamfi started ahead of Danlad Ibrahim, Evans Owusu and Stephen Nyarko.

Whilst Johnson Smith also made two changes to the team that won against Ashanti Gold.