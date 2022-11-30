We’ve been tracking Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus – Barcelona Director

"We've been tracking Mohammed Kudus for more than one year. We can't say now that Barça want Kudus,” the Barca Sporting Director told RAC 1, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

"But he's attracting interest. He's scoring goals and in Holland they discuss a lot about his position, so yes - I know him well.”

Kudus has been in inspiration form since the start of the 2022/23 season, having netted 12 goals in all competitions thus far.

Despite being deployed as a false nine, the Ghanaian has excelled in the role, including scoring four times in the UEFA Champions League.

The Ajax star has also carried his rich vein of form into the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where he has been a key player for Ghana.

The 22-year-old provided an assist in Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal in their opening group game and also scored twice in their win against South Korea last Monday.