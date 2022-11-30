Cruyff said he knows Kudus very well for his exploits at Ajax in the Dutch league and is aware the 22-year-old is attracting interest from lots of clubs.
We’ve been tracking Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus – Barcelona Director
Barcelona’s Sporting Director Jordi Cruyff has confirmed that the club has been keeping tabs on Ghanaian sensation Mohammed Kudus.
"We've been tracking Mohammed Kudus for more than one year. We can't say now that Barça want Kudus,” the Barca Sporting Director told RAC 1, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.
"But he's attracting interest. He's scoring goals and in Holland they discuss a lot about his position, so yes - I know him well.”
Kudus has been in inspiration form since the start of the 2022/23 season, having netted 12 goals in all competitions thus far.
Despite being deployed as a false nine, the Ghanaian has excelled in the role, including scoring four times in the UEFA Champions League.
The Ajax star has also carried his rich vein of form into the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where he has been a key player for Ghana.
The 22-year-old provided an assist in Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal in their opening group game and also scored twice in their win against South Korea last Monday.
It remains to be seen where Kudus’ future lies, especially with him being linked with some of Europe’s heavyweights.
