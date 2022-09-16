Consider using Kudus as a false nine – Black Stars handlers told

Kudus has excelled in the role thus far, having netted six times in as many matches since the start of the 2022/23 season.

Tanko believes the former Right To Dream Academy product could thrive in the false nine role for Ghana too.

“Kudus is a very talented player. He can play in many positions. If you pair him with a holding midfielder, he can play as a no 8 and a striker,” the former Cameroon assistant coach told Joy Sports.

“The technical team has a plan so let’s hope that all the boys stay fit so the technical team will have options to select from. [False 9] It’s one of the options the technical team can look at.”

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp, Rio Ferdinand and Thierry Henry are among those who were impressed with Kudus’ amazing goal against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

The Ghanaian playmaker was on the score sheet as Ajax Amsterdam fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Reds at Anfield on Tuesday evening.

Liverpool took a 17th-minute lead through Mohamed Salah but the Dutch champions restored parity 10 minutes later thanks to Kudus’ brilliant finish.

He latched onto Steven Berghuis’ cutback before hitting a fierce shot that ricocheted off the post before ending at the back of the net.