Coach Otto Addo decided to ring the changes after the hour mark, with Kamaldeen Sulemana, Kamal Sowah, Antoine Semenyo and Daniel Kofi Kyereh coming on.

The substitutes made an instant impact as Kyereh’s cross led to Mohammed Salisu opening the scoring with a towering header.

In the 74th minute, two other substitutes Sulemana and Semenyo combined to double Ghana’s lead, with the former going on an impressive run and cutting back for the latter to finish with aplomb.

The win over Switzerland comes as a huge boost to Ghana, who be facing Portugal in their opening Group H game at the World Cup in seven days.

Meanwhile, Ghanaians on social media have been very impressed with Daniel Afriyie Barnieh’s performance in the ongoing friendly against Switzerland.

The Hearts of Oak forward was a surprise inclusion in Otto Addo’s 26-man squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and was handed a rare start against the Swiss in Thursday’s game.

The 21-year-old started on the right side of an attacking trio, alongside Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew, who provided support for striker Inaki Williams.

Check out all the beautiful photos from the Black Stars game against Switzerland:

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana