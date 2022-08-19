How to cashout from La Liga with Bet9ja odds this weekend

Here are the best and most likely odds for La Liga games this weekend on Bet9ja for punters to stake on and win.

Straight wins

Sevilla to win at home to Real Valladolid on Friday is valued at 1.55 odds on Bet9ja which is entirely possible.

Reigning La Liga champions, Real Madrid are valued at 1.68 odds on Bet9ja to win away at Celta Vigo in a stadium where they haven’t lost since 2014 and have won the previous four games.

Pulse Nigeria

Atletico Madrid will host Villarreal on Sunday in their first home game of the season and have been valued at 1.95 odds.

Double chance

Real Betis are going away to Mallorca on Saturday and have been valued at 1.33 odds to either win or draw this fixture in a stadium where they haven’t lost since 2013.

Atletico Madrid to avoid defeat at home to Villarreal is available on Bet9ja at 1.21 odds while the same outcome for Almeria away at Elche has been valued at 1.48 odds.

pulse senegal

Goals market

Over 1.5 goals between Sevilla and Real Valladolid is at 1.27 odds and the same outcome between Mallorca and Real Betis is valued at 1.33 odds.

The match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid is a historically high-scoring one as 23 of the previous 28 meetings have produced over 2.5 goals and that outcome is available for 1.68 odds this time.

Pulse Nigeria