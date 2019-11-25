She is the only Ghanaian player to make the 10-woman shortlist released by CAF today.

The 26-year-old forward has had a remarkable season in the Chinese top-flight where she scored three goals in fourteen games to ensure Jiangsu Sunning win the league championship.

The Ghana star also made significant contributions to help her club side, Jiangsu Sunning win four trophies this year namely the Chinese women’s league, Super cup, FA tournament and FA Cup.

The Black Queens failed to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo,Japan but CAF could not overlook the stellar performance of Elizabeth Addo in the year under review.