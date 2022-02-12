Black Stars midfielder Fatawu Issahaku finally joins Sporting CP

In a report by Ghanasoccernet, Issahaku will join the U-23 side of Sporting for a while before he moves to the first team.

He was a member of Ghana’s Under-20 side that won the Africa Cup of Nations last year, where he won the Most Valuable Player of the tournament while scoring twice for the Black Satellites en route to winning the title.

Pulse Ghana

Issahaku was involved in all three games played by the Black Stars in just ended African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.