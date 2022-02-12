RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Black Stars midfielder Fatawu Issahaku finally joins Sporting CP

Evans Annang

Black Stars promising midfielder Fatawu Issahaku has finally left Ghana to join Portuguese champions Sporting CP.

The transfer of the wonderkid to the Portuguese capital ends his short-term loan stint with Ghanaian club Dreams FC.

In a report by Ghanasoccernet, Issahaku will join the U-23 side of Sporting for a while before he moves to the first team.

He was a member of Ghana’s Under-20 side that won the Africa Cup of Nations last year, where he won the Most Valuable Player of the tournament while scoring twice for the Black Satellites en route to winning the title.

Issahaku was involved in all three games played by the Black Stars in just ended African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

He scored six times in the Ghana Premier League for Dreams FC in the ongoing Ghanaian Premier League

Evans Annang

