Otto Addo: Ghana can beat any team in the world

The Black Stars will open the tournament against Cristiano Ronaldo and co. before taking on Uruguay and will close the group with a clash against the Asians.

Despite recording just two wins from their last eight matches, Addo said he is confident that Ghana can battle any side in the world.

“I know we can beat any team in the world, that one is for sure. I think it's the first game for us but also the opponent can be very decisive on how to go on the second one,” he told TV3.

“Because surely you will go into a match differently if you need points. Then if the opponent has lost and you have three points or one point, it is a bit different. The first match is very decisive and then from there we can know how to go on the second match.”

Meanwhile, former president John Dramani Mahama has urged the Black Stars to make sure they enact revenge on Uruguay and Luis Suarez.

Pulse Ghana

He said the group fixture between the two teams presents the perfect opportunity for Ghana to pay back the South Americans after what happened in South Africa over a decade ago.

“Unfortunately, we are in a Group of death,” he said when some executive members of the GFA visited him at his residence.

“The teams in our Group are the strongest and look at what faith has made, bringing Uruguay into our Group again.

“It will be sweet revenge if we score them and so even if you don’t beat anybody, just beat Uruguay for me and let’s pay Suarez back for what he did to us.”

It will be recalled that the Black Stars were on the verge of becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2010 before losing on penalties to Uruguay.

The defeat was made more painful by the fact that Ghana had a penalty in the final seconds of extra time after Suarez used his hand to keep out Dominic Adiyiah’s goal-bound header.

Although Suarez was sent off for his unsporting act and Ghana awarded a penalty, Asamoah Gyan missed from the spot, with Uruguay going on to win 4-2 in the ensuing shootout to progress to the last four.