We have to get 3 points against Mozambique at all costs – Mohammed Kudus

The Black stars put up a strong performance at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium but still fell short of victory, thus sharing the spoils with the North Africans.

The West Ham United star, who made his AFCON debut against the Pharaohs, scored a brace for Ghana. His first goal gave the black stars the lead in the third minute of injury time in the first half.

But the Egyptian side responded quickly with an equalszer from Omar Marmoush in the second half of the game.

Kudus went on to score another in the 71st minute to place Ghana in the lead but their lead was once again shortlived as Egypt's Mostafa Mohammed equalised three minutes later.

Addressing the media after the game, the man of the match asserted that the Black Stars will have to do more and that qualification is still possible until they finish the last game in the group.

“Until we finish the last game in the group, it's the same focus you could see the fighting spirit and the energy from the guys today,” Kudus said.

“We have to do more than that in the last game, we have to get the three points at all cost, we'll see what's gonna happen after.”

Ghana will face Mozambique in their final group game on Monday January 22.