Where is Joseph Paintsil? – Mixed reactions greet Otto Addo's latest Black Stars squad

Three other debutants are in the squad, namely; Mohammed Salisu and Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak star Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is also included in the squad, with the usual suspects Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus and Daniel Amartey also there.

There are, however, a few shocking omissions, as the in-form Joseph Paintsil has been left out despite scoring three goals and providing one assist for Genk this season, while Salis Abdul Samed has also been left out.

There are also a few jokes and banter, with some lightly questioning the omission of Asamoah Gyan despite his inactivity.

The Black Stars will face Brazil on Friday, September 23, at Stade Oceane in Le Harve-France in their first international friendly.

Addo’s side will then take on Nicaragua at Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco in Lorca, Spain on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

These matches are expected to give the Ghana coach a good chance to assess his players for the final time before naming his squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.